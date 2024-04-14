Breaking News
Mumbai: The dark side of White Magic
Mumbai: BMC finally levels up on Barfiwala blunder
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Parag Alavani pip Poonam Mahajan to Mumbai North Central seat?
Mumbai: Bishnois claim they shot at Salman Khan’s house
Mumbai: Khar residents slam BMC’s proposed elevated road project
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Man Utds Ten Hag We have dropped unnecessary points
<< Back to Elections 2024

Man Utd’s Ten Hag: 'We have dropped unnecessary points'

Updated on: 15 April,2024 08:17 AM IST  |  Bournemouth
AFP |

Top

“The opponent was struggling because they gave so much energy in the first half and there were so many gaps, but we didn’t benefit from it”

Man Utd’s Ten Hag: 'We have dropped unnecessary points'

Erik Ten Hag

Listen to this article
Man Utd’s Ten Hag: 'We have dropped unnecessary points'
x
00:00

Manchester United’s chances of Champions League football next season took another battering as Bruno Fernandes’s double could only salvage a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth on Saturday.


“We have to win our games and we have dropped too many unnecessary points in the last few games,” said Ten Hag. “The opponent was struggling because they gave so much energy in the first half and there were so many gaps, but we didn’t benefit from it.”


Twice the Cherries led through Dominic Solanke and Justin Kluivert and Bournemouth were denied the opportunity to win the game at the death after a controversial VAR review overturned the decision to award the home side a penalty. A point leaves United still 10 adrift of Aston Villa and Tottenham in the race for a top-four finish with six games to go.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Bruno Fernandes manchester united english premier league football sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK