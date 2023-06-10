Manchester City vs Inter Milan, Champions League final live stream: Full details

Manchester City are huge favourites heading into Saturday's Champions League final against Inter Milan in Istanbul

Saturday's game will need to go a long way to equal the drama of the last final at the Ataturk stadium (Pic: AFP)

Manchester City are huge favourites heading into Saturday's Champions League final against Inter Milan in Istanbul. After winning the Premier League title in May and the FA Cup last weekend, Pep Guardiola’s side now aim to get their hands on the greatest prize in European club football, and complete a historic treble. They have become England's dominant force, winning seven Premier League titles in the last 12 seasons, with five of them being in the last six seasons.

City have not lost in Europe this season and dished out heavy beatings to RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich and Madrid in the knockout rounds. So there is surely nothing to fear in the final against the third-best team in Italy, except perhaps their own past demons in crucial Champions League games. As they eye the Champions League title, City cannot overlook the threat of an Inter team who qualified from their group ahead of Barcelona before seeing off Porto, Benfica and city rivals AC Milan. They have maybe not faced a team of City's calibre, but they have a clear Cup pedigree, having recently retained the Coppa Italia.

Inter know what they are up against too, not least veteran 37-year-old forward Edin Dzeko. The Bosnian played for City between 2011 and 2016. He has scored 14 goals this season and has been an excellent foil for Inter's star forward, Lautaro Martinez. Simone Inzaghi's side may not have as many superstars as City, but they have a grizzled back line, dangerous wing-backs and a hard-working midfield in which Nicolo Barella excels.

Inter are in their first final since winning the trophy under Jose Mourinho in 2010, the last victory in the competition for an Italian side. They have lifted the trophy three times before, while City's only European silverware to date remains the Cup Winners' Cup, which they won in 1970 by beating Poland's Gornik Zabrze 2-1 in the final.

Saturday's game will need to go a long way to equal the drama of the last final at the Ataturk stadium. In 2005, Liverpool recovered from a three-goal half-time deficit to draw 3-3 with Milan before winning on penalties.

Manchester City vs Inter Milan: Live streaming details

When will Manchester City vs Inter Milan Champions League final be played?

The Manchester City vs Inter Milan final is scheduled for kick-off at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday, June 11.

Where will Manchester City vs Inter Milan Champions League final be played?

Manchester City will play Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester City vs Inter Milan final in India?

All games of the UEFA Champions League season 2022-2023 will have a live broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch live streaming of Manchester City vs Inter Milan Champions League final in India?

Fans in India can catch the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League games on SonyLIV.