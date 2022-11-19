×
Manchester United to take ‘appropriate steps’ after explosive Ronaldo comments

Updated on: 19 November,2022 12:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
“Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview,” the club said in a statement

Cristiano Ronaldo. Pic/AFP


Manchester United said on Friday the club have “initiated appropriate steps” following an explosive interview by Cristiano Ronaldo that left his future at Old Trafford in doubt. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner said he did not respect United manager Erik ten Hag and took aim at the club’s owners, the Glazer family, during the 90-minute interview aired on TalkTV.


“Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview,” the club said in a statement. 
“We will not be making further comments until this process reaches its conclusion.” Ronaldo was suspended by the club for a 1-1 draw at Chelsea after refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham last month. 


