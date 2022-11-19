Manchester United to take ‘appropriate steps’ after explosive Ronaldo comments

“Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview,” the club said in a statement

Cristiano Ronaldo. Pic/AFP

Manchester United said on Friday the club have “initiated appropriate steps” following an explosive interview by Cristiano Ronaldo that left his future at Old Trafford in doubt. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner said he did not respect United manager Erik ten Hag and took aim at the club’s owners, the Glazer family, during the 90-minute interview aired on TalkTV.

Also Read: Skipper Pat Cummins: Doing well for Oz should be Green’s aim

“Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview,” the club said in a statement.

“We will not be making further comments until this process reaches its conclusion.” Ronaldo was suspended by the club for a 1-1 draw at Chelsea after refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham last month.

Also Read: NZ tour is about role clarity and opportunities for new guys: Hardik Pandya

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever