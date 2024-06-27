“He is getting used to wearing the mask, although when he sweats it runs into his eyes,” Deschamps said

France skipper Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring against Poland in Dortmund, Germany, on Tuesday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Mbappe looked pretty good, lively: France coach Deschamps x 00:00

France coach Didier Deschamps was encouraged by Kylian Mbappe’s performance on his return to action after suffering a broken nose, as the star forward scored in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Poland at Euro 2024.

“After all he has been through, between the collision and the first three days after it, it was difficult for him, but I thought he looked pretty good and fairly lively,” Deschamps said following the match in Dortmund. Wearing a protective face mask, Mbappe put France ahead from the penalty spot early in the second half in the Group D finale, but Robert Lewandowski’s spot-kick at the other end earned Poland a draw.

The new Real Madrid signing missed France’s 0-0 draw with the Netherlands last Friday after breaking his nose in a collision late in their 1-0 win over Austria on June 17. “He is getting used to wearing the mask, although when he sweats it runs into his eyes,” Deschamps said. “But he was full of desire and this game will be useful for him going into the next match.”

