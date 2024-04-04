Mbappe scores after missing penalty to take PSG into final

Mbappe saw Rennes goalkeeper Steve Mandanda save his 37th-minute spot-kick, but three minutes later he found the net with a shot that took a deflection on its way in

Kylian Mbappe had a penalty saved, but then scored the only goal of the game as Paris Saint-Germain beat Rennes 1-0 in the semi-finals of the French Cup on Wednesday to set up a final showdown against Lyon.

Mbappe saw Rennes goalkeeper Steve Mandanda save his 37th-minute spot-kick, but three minutes later he found the net with a shot that took a deflection on its way in. It was Mbappe’s 39th goal of the campaign for PSG in all competitions, and he appears certain to break the 40-goal mark for the third time in four seasons.

