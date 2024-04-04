Breaking News
Mbappe scores after missing penalty to take PSG into final
Mbappe scores after missing penalty to take PSG into final

Updated on: 05 April,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Mbappe saw Rennes goalkeeper Steve Mandanda save his 37th-minute spot-kick, but three minutes later he found the net with a shot that took a deflection on its way in

Mbappe scores after missing penalty to take PSG into final

PSG’s Kylian Mbappe takes a penalty against Rennes

Kylian Mbappe had a penalty saved, but then scored the only goal of the game as Paris Saint-Germain beat Rennes 1-0 in the semi-finals of the French Cup on Wednesday to set up a final showdown against Lyon. 


Also Read: Guardiola believes Premiership title race will go down to the wire


Mbappe saw Rennes goalkeeper Steve Mandanda save his 37th-minute spot-kick, but three minutes later he found the net with a shot that took a deflection on its way in. It was Mbappe’s 39th goal of the campaign for PSG in all competitions, and he appears certain to break the 40-goal mark for the third time in four seasons.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

