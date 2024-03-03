Breaking News
Mbappe subbed again as PSG Monaco fire blanks in draw
Mbappe subbed again as PSG, Monaco fire blanks in draw

Updated on: 03 March,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Paris
AP , PTI |

It was the second game in a row that Mbappe, who has been linked with a summer transfer to Real Madrid, was substituted. It was also only the second time since September that PSG has failed to score

Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain moved 12 points clear at the top of the French league after drawing 0-0 at Monaco on Friday.


Also Read: Pogba's career in danger after receiving four years ban


The visitor was on the back foot for much of the first half, and PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had to thwart a handful of good chances by Monaco. PSG withdrew star striker Kylian Mbappe at halftime and improved in the second period as Monaco’s Radoslaw Majecki became the busier of the two goalies.


It was the second game in a row that Mbappe, who has been linked with a summer transfer to Real Madrid, was substituted. It was also only the second time since September that PSG has failed to score.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

