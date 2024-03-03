Mbappe subbed again as PSG, Monaco fire blanks in draw

It was the second game in a row that Mbappe, who has been linked with a summer transfer to Real Madrid, was substituted. It was also only the second time since September that PSG has failed to score

Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain moved 12 points clear at the top of the French league after drawing 0-0 at Monaco on Friday.

The visitor was on the back foot for much of the first half, and PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had to thwart a handful of good chances by Monaco. PSG withdrew star striker Kylian Mbappe at halftime and improved in the second period as Monaco’s Radoslaw Majecki became the busier of the two goalies.

