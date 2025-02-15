Breaking News
Merino brace helps Arsenal beat Leicester 2-0

Updated on: 16 February,2025 08:01 AM IST  |  Leicester
Mikel Merino (right) is all smiles after Arsenal’s win on Friday. Pic//Getty Images

Arsenal ignored their injury woes to close the gap on league leaders Liverpool to four points as Mikel Merino came off the bench to clinch a 2-0 win against Leicester City on Saturday. 


Mikel Arteta’s side were in danger of wasting a chance to put pressure on Liverpool in the title race as they laboured to make the breakthrough at the King Power Stadium. 


But, with his attacking options limited by a host of injuries, Arteta sent on Spain midfielder Merino to act as a makeshift striker in the closing stages. 

It proved an inspired move as Merino netted twice in the last nine minutes to extend Arsenal’s unbeaten run in the league to 15 games. 

Having lost 2-0 at Newcastle in the League Cup semi-final second leg before an extended break due to their early FA Cup exit, the Gunners returned to action with a vital victory that keeps them hot on the heels of Liverpool who face Wolves on Sunday.

