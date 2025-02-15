Sainz, Albon hit out at swearing bans for drivers

Officials have yet to explain how the new system will work, but last year FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said he wanted to stop drivers swearing while driving

Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon

Williams duo Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon say it is wrong that they and their fellow Formula One drivers should face bans for swearing.

Sainz, who has moved to British team Williams from Italian giants Ferrari, criticised the move by motorsport governing body the FIA to codify a rule that can mean drivers are fined or suspended for swearing or criticising officials.

Albon added the drivers had already spoken among themselves about how to respond to the move. "It's still ongoing about how we want to set out what we say around it," said Albon while speaking at the launch of the new Williams car at Silverstone on Friday. "It is a delicate matter and, of course, do we think it's right? Of course not."

Sainz said while it was reasonable to expect drivers to avoid swearing while speaking in a public setting such as a news conference, it was a different matter while they were on the track. "What we say on the [car] radio, I don't agree with what is happening," said Sainz.

"I think you can not be too tough on these kinds of things because you cannot understand the pressure and adrenaline and the way we feel in the car when we open the radio. And I feel for F1 it is good to have those moments because you see the real driver." The Spaniard added: "When you hear that passion, those words, even if sometimes we swear on the radio, for me that's a keeper in F1 and it is something we shouldn't get rid of."

Officials have yet to explain how the new system will work, but last year FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said he wanted to stop drivers swearing while driving.

