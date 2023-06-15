Breaking News
Mumbai: This road will fly in the face of reason
Gargai Dam: Civic body throws tribals under the bus
Mumbai: First sewage tunnel to treat Mithi water completed
Mumbai: BMC wants builders to clean nullahs passing through their projects
Mira Road murder: Cops find shop accused got poison from
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Messi Argentina set to draw big crowds in Beijing

Messi, Argentina set to draw big crowds in Beijing

Updated on: 15 June,2023 07:47 AM IST  |  Seoul
AP , PTI |

Top

With tickets starting at around USD80 for Thursday’s game, local supporters are excited to see Messi and continue the World Cup celebrations.

Messi, Argentina set to draw big crowds in Beijing

Lionel Messi

Listen to this article
Messi, Argentina set to draw big crowds in Beijing
x
00:00

Lionel Messi and his World Cup-winning Argentina teammates are expected to draw almost 70,000 fans to Beijing Worker’s Stadium for an exhibition against Australia.


With tickets starting at around USD80 for Thursday’s game, local supporters are excited to see Messi and continue the World Cup celebrations.


Fans have flocked to all opportunities to see the Argentine star since the team arrived in China, with large crowds angling for photographs and chanting his name.


Messi’s move to “continue my path” in Miami last week made global headlines after he turned down extremely lucrative offers from Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia in favor of Major League Soccer.

Also Read: Messi will join Inter Miami after PSG exit

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

lionel messi argentina sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK