With tickets starting at around USD80 for Thursday’s game, local supporters are excited to see Messi and continue the World Cup celebrations.

Lionel Messi

Listen to this article Messi, Argentina set to draw big crowds in Beijing x 00:00

Lionel Messi and his World Cup-winning Argentina teammates are expected to draw almost 70,000 fans to Beijing Worker’s Stadium for an exhibition against Australia.

With tickets starting at around USD80 for Thursday’s game, local supporters are excited to see Messi and continue the World Cup celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans have flocked to all opportunities to see the Argentine star since the team arrived in China, with large crowds angling for photographs and chanting his name.

Messi’s move to “continue my path” in Miami last week made global headlines after he turned down extremely lucrative offers from Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia in favor of Major League Soccer.

Also Read: Messi will join Inter Miami after PSG exit

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever