Lionel Messi detained at Beijing airport, find out why

Lionel Messi (Pic: AFP)

Argentine star footballer Lionel Messi was reportedly detained at Beijing Airport by the Chinese police on Monday.

Messi, whose team is to play a friendly against Australia at the Workers Stadium on 15th June, faced an unexpected situation as he was briefly stopped at the airport due to passport and visa issues.

According to media reports, Messi carried his Spanish passport instead of his Argentinian passport, which did not have a valid Chinese visa.

The issue was resolved after about 30 minutes of discussion post which Messi was allowed to proceed further.

Argentina, captained by Lionel Messi, will take on Australia on Thursday in the Chinese capital following which they are set to face Indonesia at Gelora Bung Karno Sports in Jakarta on June 19, which will mark the culmination of 2022-23 football season for Messi.

What’s next for Messi?

Following a few weeks’ rest, Messi will enter a new chapter of his career as he joins Inter Miami, which is co-owned by David Beckham. This will mark his exit from European football and an entry into Major League Soccer (MLS).

Following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain, there was a big question of where Messi would be heading next. Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal, his former club Barcelona and Inter Miami were all being regarded as possible options for Messi’s next destination.

Messi confirmed his move to Inter Miami saying, “I’ve taken the decision that I am going to Miami, I don’t have [the deal] 100 per cent sealed or maybe there’s something left to do, but we decided to continue our path there.”

Messi’s move to Inter Miami would be a major boost for American soccer.

