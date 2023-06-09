Barcelona fails to bring Lionel Messi back to club; wishes him good luck for future venture

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 June,2023 09:27 AM IST  |  Barcelona
Lionel Messi. Pic/AFP

Football Club Barcelona tried their best to bring World Cup winner Lionel Messi back to Barcelona but couldn't crack the right deal while negotiating.


Barcelona gave a heartfelt message to Lionel Messi as they wished him the best of luck for his future endeavours.


On Thursday, Football Club Barcelona released an official statement on social media and on their website which said, "On Monday, June 5, Jorge Messi, the player's father, and representative, informed Club President Joan Laporta of the player's decision to join Inter Miami, despite having been presented with a proposal from Barca, in consideration of the desire of both FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi for him to once again wear Blaugrana."


It further stated, "President Laporta understood and respected Messi's decision to want to compete in a league with fewer demands, further away from the spotlight and the pressure he has been subject to in recent years."

While concluding it stated, "Both Joan Laporta and Jorge Messi also agreed to work together to promote a proper tribute from Barca fans to honor a footballer who has been, is, and always will be beloved by Barca", as per the official website of Barcelona.

In 2021, Lionel Messi left Barcelona after the club failed to meet his wages. He then joined Paris Saint Germain. After Barcelona's exit, he agreed to a two-year deal worth a 104 million dollar contract.

At Paris Saint Germain, he played for two seasons and managed to win the Ligue 1 title twice.

The seven-time ballon d'Or will now join Inter Miami which former England football legend David Beckham owns.

Inter Miami, is an American professional soccer club based in Fort Lauderdale. Established in 2018, the club began to play in Major League Soccer in the 2020 season.

