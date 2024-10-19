Breaking News
Messi wins MARCA America award

Updated on: 19 October,2024 07:04 AM IST
The award recognises Messi's championship-laden career — one with a record 46 trophies won for club or country, and at least 56 other awards on the individual level

Lionel Messi

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi has added another award to his huge collection. He became the first recipient of the MARCA America Award, presented by the Spain-based media company. The award recognises Messi's championship-laden career — one with a record 46 trophies won for club or country, and at least 56 other awards on the individual level.


"It has been quite the journey," the Argentine superstar said in Spanish during a moderated question-and-answer session at Chase Stadium, Inter Miami's home field. "We have experienced so many beautiful things but also complicated moments. In 20 years not everything is beautiful. You cannot win all the time." For Messi, no title outshines the 2022 World Cup with Argentina that helped cement his legacy among the sport's greatest players. However, the 37-year-old Messi has won plenty and still feels the drive to continue adding titles.


