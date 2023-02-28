MFA League: Kartik Rao strikes late winner for DK Pharma

Earlier, Atlanta FC rallied to beat GM Sports Club 3-1 in another Elite Division tie. Himanshu Patil netted twice while Arif Shaikh added the third goal for Atlanta. Sudhakar Ranjan scored for GM
Representational images. Pic/iStock
Substitute striker Kartik Rao scored at the death to help DK Pharma snatch a come-from-behind 2-1 win against Bombay Muslims SC in an exciting and well-contested Elite Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League at the Neville D’Souza ground on Monday.
