Breaking News
Mumbai: CSMT’s collapsed bridge will be up next month
Mumbai Crime: ‘I spent Rs 1 lakh on cancer quack’s bhasmas’
Mumbai police launch manhunt to trace ‘Pakistan-trained’ man on NIA info: Officials
Mumbai: Two health posts declared measles-free in Govandi
Maharashtra: Gripe over Whip spills to assembly

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > MFA League Kartik Rao strikes late winner for DK Pharma

MFA League: Kartik Rao strikes late winner for DK Pharma

Updated on: 28 February,2023 09:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Earlier, Atlanta FC rallied to beat GM Sports Club 3-1 in another Elite Division tie. Himanshu Patil netted twice while Arif Shaikh added the third goal for Atlanta. Sudhakar Ranjan scored for GM

MFA League: Kartik Rao strikes late winner for DK Pharma

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Substitute striker Kartik Rao scored at the death to help DK Pharma snatch a come-from-behind 2-1 win against Bombay Muslims SC in an exciting and well-contested Elite Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League at the Neville D’Souza ground on Monday.


Also Read: Karnatak Sporting Association assert dominance in MFA League, blank GM Sports Club



Earlier, Atlanta FC rallied to beat GM Sports Club 3-1 in another Elite Division tie. Himanshu Patil netted twice while Arif Shaikh added the third goal for Atlanta. Sudhakar Ranjan scored for GM.


football sports news Sports Update Mumbai sports Indian Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK