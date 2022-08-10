Breaking News
Updated on: 10 August,2022 07:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Miscarriage leaves Kate Ferdinand ‘absolutely devastated, heartbroken’

England football star Rio Ferdinand’s wife Kate is shattered after suffering a miscarriage 12 weeks into a pregnancy. Kate, 31, had welcomed son Cree with Rio, 43, in 2020. 

In a lengthy Instagram post, Kate revealed the heartbreaking news of losing her second child and wrote: “The last time I was in this hospital I was having Cree, but this time, it was because our baby had no heartbeat in our 12-week scan and I had to have surgery. We were so excited & planning a space for our new baby in our family, we just couldn’t wait to share our news with you all, but unfortunately, sometimes life just doesn’t go as we plan. So much to say, but somehow I can’t find the words. Absolutely devastated & heartbroken.” 

Kate thanked Ferdinand’s three children Lorenz, 16, Tate, 13 and Tia, 11, for their love. “But [I] couldn’t be more grateful for the hugs I got from my big[er] babies coming through the door when we arrived home.”


