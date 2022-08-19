Breaking News
Mohamed Salah donates Rs 1.24cr to rebuild Egyptian church affected by fire

Updated on: 19 August,2022 07:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

At least 41 people died in Giza after a fire broke out during Sunday mass when an estimated 1,000 Coptic Christian worshippers gathered for mass at the Abu Sifin church

Mohamed Salah donates Rs 1.24cr to rebuild Egyptian church affected by fire

Mohamed Salah


Liverpool football star Mohamed Salah has reportedly donated three million Egyptian pounds (approx Rs 1.24crore) to ensure a church in his native Egypt that was affected by a deadly fire could be rebulit. 


At least 41 people died in Giza after a fire broke out during Sunday mass when an estimated 1,000 Coptic Christian worshippers gathered for mass at the Abu Sifin church. 

According to Egyptian media outlet, OnTime Sports, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ordered the armed forces to rebuild the church—a process that will now be aided by Salah. 


Mohamed Salah football sports news

