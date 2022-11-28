Morocco stun Belgium 2-0

Substitute Sabiri was the hero thanks to a 73rd-minute free-kick which Thibaut Courtois allowed to bounce in at his near post, before Aboukhlal grabbed a second in stoppage time. Morocco replace Belgium at the top of Goup F

Morocco’s Zakaria Aboukhlal is ecstatic after he scores against Belgium in Doha yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Morocco jeopardised Belgium’s World Cup hopes as Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal’s late goals secured a surprise 2-0 triumph in Doha on Sunday.

Belgium, third in Russia four years ago, could have qualified for the Last 16 with a victory, but instead produced another insipid display after their fortunate opening win over Canada. Substitute Sabiri was the hero thanks to a 73rd-minute free-kick which Thibaut Courtois allowed to bounce in at his near post, before Aboukhlal grabbed a second in stoppage time. Morocco replace Belgium at the top of Goup F.

