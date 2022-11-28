FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco goal keeper Yassine Bounou disappears before the kickoff

Footbal fans were in a state of shock with the mysterious disappearance of the Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou before the kickoff

Even though Morocco won the match against Belgium by scoring 2-0 on Sunday, football fans were in a state of shock with the mysterious disappearance of the Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou before the kickoff. After lining up with the Morocco team for the national anthems, Yassine Bounou proceeded to speak to the coach Walid Regragui. The latter then embraced Bounou and spoke to his reserve keeper Munir El Kajoui, who replaced Yassine Bounou as the goalkeeper.

Bounou’s sudden and premature departure is being cited to an injury which he had got during the training sessions before the game. 2M (Moroccan TV channel) took to social media and posted that Bounou ‘had felt dizzy right before kickoff and asked to be replaced’.

After the game which took place on Sunday, Morocco will be now facing Canada on December 1.





