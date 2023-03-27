Breaking News
Morocco stun Brazil 2-1

Updated on: 27 March,2023 06:58 AM IST  |  Tangiers
AFP

Midfielder Sofiane Boufal, in the 29th minute, gave Morocco the lead before Brazil skipper Casemiro levelled in the 67th minute in Tangiers.

Morocco stunned Brazil 2-1 in a friendly international on Saturday as the north African side recorded a first ever win over the five-time world champions. 


Midfielder Sofiane Boufal, in the 29th minute, gave Morocco the lead before Brazil skipper Casemiro levelled in the 67th minute in Tangiers.



But Abdelhamid Sabiri struck the winner in the 79th minute as Morocco showed that becoming the first Arab or African nation to reach the World Cup semi-finals last year was no fluke.


Also read: Casemiro calls for end of rumours linking Ancelotti as future Brazil coach

