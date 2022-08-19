MSSA news: Campion produce a stellar display

Marc Tennyson, Jayden Alphonso and Ishaan Sampat strike as Colaba side beat St Dominic Savio 3-1 to storm into MSSA U-16 Div-I quarter-finals

Gokuldham High School’s Aryan Vishwanathan (in white) heads to score against St Francis D’Assisi ‘B’ during an MSSA U-16 Div-III match at the St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli, yesterday. Skipper Premshankar Singh scored a hat-trick as Gokuldham beat D’Assisi 4-0. Pics/Atul Kamble

Campion (Colaba) produced an impressive combined performance and perfect teamwork as they marched to a fluent 3-1 win against St Dominic Savio (Andheri) in the concluding Group C boys’ U-16 Div-I league match of the Mumbai schools Sports Association (MSSA) inter-school football tournament at the St Francis D’Assisi High School ground, Borivli, on Thursday.

Skipper Marc Tennyson provided Campion the early breakthrough, hitting the target in the eighth minute. Dominic Savio fought on gamely, but 12 minutes later suffered another setback when Campion’s roving forward Ishaan Sampat scored the second goal to give his school a 2-0 cushion going into the lemon break.



Campion’s Marc Tennyson (left), Jayden Alphonso and Ishaan Sampat

The Colaba lads continued to dictate terms and in the 10th minute of the second half their enterprising striker Jayden Alphonso struck the third goal to put his team in the driver’s seat. Seven minutes later Dominic Savio managed to get a consolation goal when Oliver Nunes found the back of the net.

The win ensured Campion finished top of the group with seven points, while St Paul’s (Dadar) took second place with four points and also qualified for the quarter-finals.

Earlier in Div-III matches, Swami Vivekanand (Kandivli) and Campion School ‘B’ played out a goalless draw, while Parle Tilak Vidyalaya (Vile Parle) rode on Shivom Shetty’s first-half goal to defeat Podar International CBSE (Powai) 1-0. VCW Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra) scored an identical 1-0 win over Dr Antonio Da Silva (Dadar) in another match of the same division. Shrilekh Kapse netted the all-important winning goal.

