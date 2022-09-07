MSSA news: Navya to the four for Dhirubhai

Navya Dholakia, 15, the bright spark in the Dhirubhai Ambani International School attack, exhibited in large measure her striking abilities, scoring four goals, including a hat-trick, to power her school to a fluent 5-0 win over Jamnabai Narsee School (Juhu) in the girls’ under-16 Division-I league match of the MSSA inter-school football match

Dhirubhai Ambani International School’s Navya Dholakia during an inter-school match at Cooperage yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Navya Dholakia, 15, the bright spark in the Dhirubhai Ambani International School (BKC) attack, exhibited in large measure her striking abilities, scoring four goals, including a hat-trick, to power her school to a fluent 5-0 win over Jamnabai Narsee School (Juhu) in the girls’ under-16 Division-I league match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at Cooperage, Churchgate, on Tuesday.

Organised team

Dhirubhai Ambani girls were better organised in every department and dictated terms from the outset as they launched a series of attacks on the Jamnabai citadel, but they had to wait till the 12th minute to open the scoring.

The energetic and dashing striker Navya chased a long ball and showed good ball control as she ran past the rival defenders before drilling the ball home past the hapless Jamnabai goalkeeper.

Later, Tvisha Soni’s corner kick landed at the feet of Kyra Mahendru, who dispatched the ball home with a low angular shot from the right side of the box in the 19th minute.

Three goals in succession

In the second half, Navya, with some darting solo runs and perfect finishing, scored three goals in succession in the final 10 minutes of the game to ensure her school emerged worthy victors.

Despite hogging the limelight, Navya was not too pleased with her performance. “Honestly, I am not satisfied with the way I played today. I definitely could have played much better. My shooting was definitely not that good and I should have scored more than the four goals,” Navya told mid-day.

