Mumbai City eye revival at home

After two consecutive 0-3 defeats in their backyard, Islanders look to hit form against Mohammedan SC and regain playoffs spot

Mumbai City players celebrate a goal v East Bengal in Kolkata recently. Pic/ISL

Struggling for form in recent times, Mumbai City FC will have their task cut out when they face bottom-placed Mohammedan SC, who are eyeing their third away victory of the season in the Indian Super League here on Sunday.

Mumbai City FC have currently dropped out of the playoff spots, as they are placed seventh on the table with 24 points from 16 matches, and will aim to enter back into the top-6 with a positive outcome.

Mohammedan SC, on the other hand, sit at the bottom with 11 points from 16 games. While the Islanders have struggled in recent home fixtures, Mohammedan SC are unbeaten in their last four outings, making this an important fixture for both teams.

The Islanders have consecutive 0-3 defeats at home, marking their first successive multi-goal losses at home since 2019. Despite this, the side will look to bounce back and complete their first league double of the season after defeating Mohammedan SC 1-0 in the reverse fixture.

Mohammedan SC have won once and drawn thrice in their previous four matches amid displaying significant improvement in defence, with three clean sheets in this run, including two on the road.

The Islanders have been arguably too reliant on Nikolaos Karelis, as the striker has scored nine of their 19 goals so far. The next best in this tally are Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) graduate Nathan Rodrigues, Lallianzuala Chhangte, and Yoell van Nieff, each of whom have netted twice each.

