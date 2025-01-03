MYJ-GMSC clinch Nadkarni Cup

MYJ-GMSC, in only the second year of their professional journey, got the better of the Mumbai City FC development team 1-0 in a keenly contested summit clash to finish worthy winners

The victorious MYJ-GMSC outfit with the Nadkarni Cup

Palash Barber’s solitary strike saw MYJ-GMSC emerge champions of the prestigious Nadkarni Cup at the Neville D’Souza Ground, Bandra, recently.

MYJ-GMSC, in only the second year of their professional journey, got the better of the Mumbai City FC development team 1-0 in a keenly contested summit clash to finish worthy winners.

Barber’s title-winning strike came in the second half. The hardworking forward did well to win a foul just outside the Mumbai City FC box. He then perfectly rose to meet skipper Keegan Pereira’s free-kick and nod the ball into the opposition goal.