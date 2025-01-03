Breaking News
Mumbai: Bridges over railway lines are ready, but BMC is yet to build ramps
Mumbai: New Year Party turns fatal as one person gets killed over which song to play
Mumbai: Man hammers girlfriend's father on New Year's Eve
Mumbai weather updates: Changing weather conditions, crackdown on construction activities helps improve AQI
Vasai: Man arrested for raping minor at workplace
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > MYJ GMSC clinch Nadkarni Cup

MYJ-GMSC clinch Nadkarni Cup

Updated on: 03 January,2025 08:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

MYJ-GMSC, in only the second year of their professional journey,  got the better of  the Mumbai City FC development team 1-0 in a keenly contested summit clash to finish worthy winners

MYJ-GMSC clinch Nadkarni Cup

The victorious MYJ-GMSC outfit with the Nadkarni Cup

Listen to this article
MYJ-GMSC clinch Nadkarni Cup
x
00:00

Palash Barber’s solitary strike saw MYJ-GMSC emerge champions of the prestigious Nadkarni Cup at the Neville D’Souza Ground, Bandra, recently. 


MYJ-GMSC, in only the second year of their professional journey,  got the better of  the Mumbai City FC development team 1-0 in a keenly contested summit clash to finish worthy winners.


Barber’s title-winning strike came in the second half. The hardworking forward did well to win a foul just outside the Mumbai City FC box. He then perfectly rose to meet skipper Keegan Pereira’s free-kick and nod the ball into the opposition goal.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

football Mumbai sports sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK