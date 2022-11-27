Neymar can rest and return fit: Figo

“Honestly, I think Brazil are the strongest team,” said Figo who is a part of Viacom18 Sports expert panel for the World Cup. He added, “Neymar can rest and be fit for the rest of the tournament. I don’t know how hard is the injury and how he will come back

Former Portugal skipper Luis Figo considers Brazil to be the favourites to win the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The ex-FC Barcelona stalwart played down concerns over Brazilian talisman Neymar’s injury and asserted that their squad have enough bench strength to compensate for his possible absence in the group stage.

“Honestly, I think Brazil are the strongest team,” said Figo who is a part of Viacom18 Sports expert panel for the World Cup. He added, “Neymar can rest and be fit for the rest of the tournament. I don’t know how hard is the injury and how he will come back. Of course, Neymar is Neymar; you cannot change and put someone of the same quality [in his place]. But they have so many top players on the bench that if you rest two games and then come [back] fresh; I think it will be a very important for Brazil.” Figo hailed Portugal’s start to the tournament as Fernando Santos’s men defeated Ghana by 3-2 in Doha on Friday. “It is always important to start with a win; makes you confident for the rest of the competition in terms of position at the top of the group too,” he remarked. Yet, the 50-year-old cautioned, “Of course Ghana was not the toughest opponent, but Portugal can play much better.”

