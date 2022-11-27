Neymar can rest and return fit: Figo

×
Updated on: 27 November,2022 08:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Tarkesh Jha | sports@mid-day.com

Figo


Former Portugal skipper Luis Figo considers Brazil to be the favourites to win the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The ex-FC Barcelona stalwart played down concerns over Brazilian talisman Neymar’s injury and asserted that their squad have enough bench strength to compensate for his possible absence in the group stage.


“Honestly, I think Brazil are the strongest team,” said Figo who is a part of Viacom18 Sports expert panel for the World Cup. He added, “Neymar can rest and be fit for the rest of the tournament. I don’t know how hard is the injury and how he will come back. Of course, Neymar is Neymar; you cannot change and put someone of the same quality [in his place]. But they have so many top players on the bench that if you rest two games and then come [back] fresh; I think it will be a very important for Brazil.” Figo hailed Portugal’s start to the tournament as Fernando Santos’s men defeated Ghana by 3-2 in Doha on Friday. “It is always important to start with a win; makes you confident for the rest of the competition in terms of position at the top of the group too,” he remarked. Yet, the 50-year-old cautioned, “Of course Ghana was not the toughest opponent, but Portugal can play much better.”



Also Read: It was not a penalty; Ronaldo used all his experience to win it: Wayne Rooney


