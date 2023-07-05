Breaking News
Mumbai: Nagpada man was jamming with ISIS right behind ATS office, say police
Mumbai: Delisle Road bridge faces slight delay, Gokhale bridge on track
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway flooding: Crackdown on dhabas
Mumbai: Lake levels double within a week of rain
Mumbai: Covid-19 war rooms to now tackle monsoon ailments
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Neymar fined USD 33m for building lake at mansion

Neymar fined USD 3.3m for building lake at mansion

Updated on: 05 July,2023 07:48 AM IST  |  Rio de Janeiro
AFP |

Top

After complaints based on social media posts, authorities found several environmental violations at the luxury property

Neymar fined USD 3.3m for building lake at mansion

Neymar

Listen to this article
Neymar fined USD 3.3m for building lake at mansion
x
00:00

A prosecutor in Brazil fined soccer star Neymar 16 million reais (USD 3.3 million, approx Rs 27 crore) for building a lake at his mansion on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro without an environmental license, authorities said on Monday.


Also Read: Neymar apologises to pregnant Biancardi amid cheating claims


The town council in Mangaratiba issued four fines for “environmental violations in the construction of an artificial lake at the player’s mansion,” the council secretariat said in a statement. “The sanctions add up to more than 16 million reais,” the statement said, a sum set out by the prosecutor’s office in Mangaratiba, a tourist area around 130 kilometers from Rio where the PSG star has his mansion. 


After complaints based on social media posts, authorities found several environmental violations at the luxury property.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

neymar brazil football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK