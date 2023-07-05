Neymar fined USD 3.3m for building lake at mansion

After complaints based on social media posts, authorities found several environmental violations at the luxury property

Neymar

A prosecutor in Brazil fined soccer star Neymar 16 million reais (USD 3.3 million, approx Rs 27 crore) for building a lake at his mansion on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro without an environmental license, authorities said on Monday.

The town council in Mangaratiba issued four fines for “environmental violations in the construction of an artificial lake at the player’s mansion,” the council secretariat said in a statement. “The sanctions add up to more than 16 million reais,” the statement said, a sum set out by the prosecutor’s office in Mangaratiba, a tourist area around 130 kilometers from Rio where the PSG star has his mansion.

After complaints based on social media posts, authorities found several environmental violations at the luxury property.

