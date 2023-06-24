Neymar apologises to pregnant Biancardi amid cheating claims

Breaking News
Updated on: 24 June,2023 08:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |



Biancardi is a model and social media influencer, who boasts of over 5.6 million followers on Instagram

Neymar and Bruna Biancardi


Brazil football superstar Neymar has publicly apologised to pregnant partner Bruna Biancardi, days after reports of him cheating on her  surfaced. Biancardi is a model and social media influencer, who boasts of over 5.6 million followers on Instagram. The couple have been reportedly dating since 2021.  They went official in 2022 and announced that they were expecting a child this April.


However, there seems to be trouble in paradise. The Paris Saint-Germain forward Instagrammed this picture (left) and wrote: “Bru, I do this for both of you and your family. I need you in OUR lives. I saw how much you were exposed, how much you suffered with all of this and how much you want to be by my side. And I stand beside you. I made a mistake. I did wrong with you all. I dare say that I make mistakes every day, on and off the pitch.”


He concluded by saying, “All of this hit one of the most special people in my life. The woman I dreamed of having by my side, the mother of my child. It hit your family, which is now my family. It hit your privacy in such a special moment, that is maternity.”

neymar brazil Instagram sports news football

