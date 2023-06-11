Neymar was aware of Messi’s Miami plans

“I already knew it!” exclaimed the Brazilian, laughing, in response to a question on the YouTube channel of NBA Brazil about his reaction to the announcement of the departure of his Argentine teammate for Florida

Neymar and Lionel Messi

Brazilian striker Neymar revealed on Friday he was in on the secret that Lionel Messi was leaving Paris Saint-Germain for Inter Miami before it was officially announced.

“I already knew it!” exclaimed the Brazilian, laughing, in response to a question on the YouTube channel of NBA Brazil about his reaction to the announcement of the departure of his Argentine teammate for Florida.

Neymar was in Miami on vacation and attended Game Three of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

“I knew he would come here, we had already talked about it. I told him he would be happy in Miami,” said Neymar, who played alongside Messi at Barcelona from 2013 to 2017 and then for the last two seasons at PSG.

“I’m very happy for him, and at the same time a little sad because he left,” added the Brazilian star, whose own future at PSG is uncertain after another injury-marred season.

