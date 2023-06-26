Breaking News
Sports News > Football News

Neymar fined over project at Brazil mansion

Updated on: 26 June,2023 09:25 AM IST  |  Rio de Janeiro
AFP |

Neymar

Environmental authorities in Brazil fined football star Neymar a second time on Saturday after their orders to halt an unlicensed construction project at his mansion outside Rio de Janeiro were ignored, officials said.


Also Read: Neymar apologises to pregnant Biancardi amid cheating claims 


The Brazil and PSG star was already facing a fine of at least 5 million reais ($1 million) after authorities said they had found “various environmental infractions” on Thursday at his luxury property in the resort town of Mangaratiba, where workers were building an artificial lake and beach. The authorities cordoned off the site and ordered a halt to all activity. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

