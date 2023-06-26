Neymar fined over project at Brazil mansion

The authorities cordoned off the site and ordered a halt to all activity

Environmental authorities in Brazil fined football star Neymar a second time on Saturday after their orders to halt an unlicensed construction project at his mansion outside Rio de Janeiro were ignored, officials said.

The Brazil and PSG star was already facing a fine of at least 5 million reais ($1 million) after authorities said they had found “various environmental infractions” on Thursday at his luxury property in the resort town of Mangaratiba, where workers were building an artificial lake and beach. The authorities cordoned off the site and ordered a halt to all activity.

