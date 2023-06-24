The project was underway without environmental authorization on Neymar’s luxury property in Mangaratiba, some 130 kilometers from Rio de Janeiro

Neymar

Listen to this article Neymar may face $1m fine over property work x 00:00

A “major construction” project at Brazilian football star Neymar’s mansion in Rio de Janeiro state was halted on Thursday for “environmental infractions,” which could result in a fine of some $1 million, authorities said.

Also Read: Neymar apologises to pregnant Biancardi amid cheating claims

ADVERTISEMENT

The project was underway without environmental authorization on Neymar’s luxury property in Mangaratiba, some 130 kilometers from Rio de Janeiro. “The next step will be to make an assessment of the irregularities found and issue a fine which, according to estimates and the damage caused, will not be less than five million reais [about $1 million],” the mayor’s office said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever