Neymar may face $1m fine over property work

Updated on: 24 June,2023 08:58 AM IST  |  Rio de Janeiro
AFP

The project was underway without environmental authorization on Neymar’s luxury property in Mangaratiba, some 130 kilometers from Rio de Janeiro

A “major construction” project at Brazilian football star Neymar’s mansion in Rio de Janeiro state was halted on Thursday for “environmental infractions,” which could result in a fine of some $1 million, authorities said. 


The project was underway without environmental authorization on Neymar’s luxury property in Mangaratiba, some 130 kilometers from Rio de Janeiro. “The next step will be to make an assessment of the irregularities found and issue a fine which, according to estimates and the damage caused, will not be less than five million reais [about $1 million],” the mayor’s office said.


