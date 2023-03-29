Nigeria avenge defeat to Guinea-Bissau

Moses Simon was the Nigerian scorer in a 1-0 victory in Bissau, converting a 30th-minute penalty after Fali Cande fouled Bright Osayi-Samuel

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Nigeria avenged a humiliating Africa Cup of Nations qualifying loss to Guinea-Bissau three days ago by winning the rematch on Monday.

Moses Simon was the Nigerian scorer in a 1-0 victory in Bissau, converting a 30th-minute penalty after Fali Cande fouled Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Also read: Antonio Conte leaves Spurs by mutual agreement

Simon fired the spot-kick into the right corner of the net as goalkeeper Jonas Mendes dived in the opposite direction. Desperate for revenge after a solitary-goal loss to much lower-ranked Guinea-Bissau in Abuja last Friday, Nigeria looked likely winners.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever