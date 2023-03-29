Breaking News
Nigeria avenge defeat to Guinea-Bissau

29 March,2023
Moses Simon was the Nigerian scorer in a 1-0 victory in Bissau, converting a 30th-minute penalty after Fali Cande fouled Bright Osayi-Samuel

Nigeria avenged a humiliating Africa Cup of Nations qualifying loss to Guinea-Bissau three days ago by winning the rematch on Monday.


Moses Simon was the Nigerian scorer in a 1-0 victory in Bissau, converting a 30th-minute penalty after Fali Cande fouled Bright Osayi-Samuel. 



Simon fired the spot-kick into the right corner of the net as goalkeeper Jonas Mendes dived in the opposite direction. Desperate for revenge after a solitary-goal loss to much lower-ranked Guinea-Bissau in Abuja last Friday, Nigeria looked likely winners.

