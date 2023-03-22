No Chiesa, Dimarco for crucial Italy encounter

Juventus winger Chiesa limped off after coming on as a substitute as Juventus beat Inter Milan. Inter left-back Dimarco went off earlier the same game

Federico Chiesa. Pic/AFP

Federico Chiesa and Federico Dimarco have withdrawn from the Italy squad for their opening Euro 2024 qualifiers, the national football federation announced on Monday.

Also read: Juventus drop Pogba for disciplinary reasons

Juventus winger Chiesa limped off after coming on as a substitute as Juventus beat Inter Milan. Inter left-back Dimarco went off earlier the same game.

