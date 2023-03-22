Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC gets set to tackle potholes early this year
Mumbai: All wards have Covid-19 cases; only one critical
Mumbai: City gardens to get toilets, drinking water, assures CM Eknath Shinde
Mumbai Crime: Customs clearing agents held for doing drug cartel’s bidding
Mumbai: Police suspect plan to frame Amruta Fadnavis hatched since 2021
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > No Chiesa Dimarco for crucial Italy encounter

No Chiesa, Dimarco for crucial Italy encounter

Updated on: 22 March,2023 07:27 AM IST  |  Rome
AFP |

Top

Juventus winger Chiesa limped off after coming on as a substitute as Juventus beat Inter Milan. Inter left-back Dimarco went off earlier the same game

No Chiesa, Dimarco for crucial Italy encounter

Federico Chiesa. Pic/AFP


Federico Chiesa and Federico Dimarco have withdrawn from the Italy squad for their opening Euro 2024 qualifiers, the national football federation announced on Monday. 


Also read: Juventus drop Pogba for disciplinary reasons



Juventus winger Chiesa limped off after coming on as a substitute as Juventus beat Inter Milan. Inter left-back Dimarco went off earlier the same game.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

italy football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK