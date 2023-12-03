No kissing on the mouth!

Breaking News
As per a contract football superstar Neymar had with ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi, he could have physical relationships with women, but there were three conditions—must be discreet, wear a condom and...

Bruna Biancadi; (right) Neymar, Bruna and their daughter

Brazil football superstar Neymar Jr, who recently split from Bruna Biancadi, had a contract between them which allowed infidelity. 


Neymar and Bruna welcomed daughter Mavie on October 6. The reason for their break-up is due to the Al-Hilal player allegedly asking for a nude photograph from an OnlyFans star. 


According to a report in Em Off  website, the contract between Neymar and Bruna, the former Paris Saint-Germain was free to flirt and even have sex with other women, but there were three conditions. They included that he “must be discreet...wear a condom...and not kiss them on the mouth.”


In September, he was accused of cheating after a video of him emerged partying with two women at a Spanish nightclub. This was not the first time the footballer has been accused of cheating on Bruna. In June 2022, Bruna and he separated due to his alleged infidelity, but  in January this year, they rekindled their romance. 

In April, he announced Bruna’s pregnancy. But just two months later, there were reports of his affair with Fernanda Campos. The blogger even claimed she had sex with him this June. 

