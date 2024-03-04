Bayern boss Tuchel says team can’t afford to be patient with possession and must score quickly against Lazio tonight to overturn 0-1 deficit and progress

Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane (left) and Thomas Mueller (right) during a training session before the second leg of their UEFA Champions League match against Lazio in Munich yesterday. PIC/AFP

Listen to this article ‘No time to lose’ x 00:00

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel said his side cannot afford to be patient in Tuesday’s Champions League last-16 second leg against Lazio as they attempt to overturn a 1-0 deficit at home. “The time is on Lazio’s side,” Tuchel told reporters on Monday. “We’ve got no time to lose. We can’t be patient if it’s just about keeping ball possession. We have just 90 minutes.

“We can’t take time to wait for our first attack or pass to the other side instead of taking an opportunity. We need to play with a cool head but we need to play to score goals,” he added. In February, Bayern announced Tuchel will leave the club at the end of the season, less than a year after replacing the sacked Julian Nagelsmann. Having won the past 11 league titles in a row, Tuchel’s Bayern are now 10 points behind Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen with 10 games to play.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Advani retains CCI Snooker crown



Thomas Tuchel

With Bayern’s hopes in the Bundesliga fast disappearing, bringing the Champions League trophy to Munich may be the club’s last chance to avoid a first trophyless season since 2012. Despite a promise from the club’s hierarchy that he will see out the season, German media reports the notoriously prickly coach could be out of a job as soon as Tuesday depending on the side’s performance. “Talking about titles does not bring you titles—you need to show evidence every day,” said the 50-year-old.

“We need to show our unity at training today and a good game minute by minute tomorrow. Everything else will just hinder us.” Calling himself a “bad loser”, Tuchel said “in the last weeks it has been difficult to see the positive side of the job.” Things are not ‘usual’, but it’s football. It’s my big love, my big passion.”

Tuchel lauded star striker Harry Kane, who has shone despite Bayern’s struggles, with 31 goals in 32 games in all competitions. “There’s not one percent doubt about what he does and how he behaves. Harry has an impact for every team he plays for and on every player. He will perform tomorrow. We can rely on him 100 per cent,” Tuchel said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever