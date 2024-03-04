Breaking News
Advani retains CCI Snooker crown
Advani retains CCI Snooker crown

Updated on: 05 March,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Chawla was presented with the runner-up trophy and a cheque of Rs 1.5 lakh.

CCI Snooker champion Pankaj Advani and runner-up Kamal Chawla (left) with their trophies

00:00

Reigning champion Pankaj Advani retained his crown as he produced another virtuoso performance to hand challenger Kamal Chawla a 8-3 defeat in the best-of-15-frame final of the Rs 12.5 lakh prize money CCI Snooker Classic, organised by the Cricket Club of India at the CCI’s Sir Wilson Jones billiards hall on Sunday.


“Credit to my opponent Kamal [Chawla], he played some fantastic snooker in this tournament. I think he also had a tougher draw, so maybe I was just a little more fresh and relaxed before the final. He played some amazing players all the way till the final. So, congratulations Kamal,” a modest Advani said after collecting his crystal Champion’s trophy and a winner’s cheque of Rs 3 lakh. Chawla was presented with the runner-up trophy and a cheque of Rs 1.5 lakh.


