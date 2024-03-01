Breaking News
CCI Snooker: Advani wins after stern Madaan test

Updated on: 02 March,2024 07:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Pankaj Advani. File pic

Hot favourite Pankaj Advani of Bangalore faced quite a stern test from Mumbai’s Nitesh Madaan, but managed to come out trumps, registering a fighting 6-4 win in a best-of-11-frame quarter-final match of the Rs 12.5 lakh prize-money CCI Snooker Classic organised by the Cricket Club of India on  Friday. In the semi-finals, defending champion Advani, will meet Bombay Gymkhana’s Laxman Rawat.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever



