In the semi-finals, defending champion Advani, will meet Bombay Gymkhana’s Laxman Rawat.

Pankaj Advani. File pic

Listen to this article CCI Snooker: Advani wins after stern Madaan test x 00:00

Hot favourite Pankaj Advani of Bangalore faced quite a stern test from Mumbai’s Nitesh Madaan, but managed to come out trumps, registering a fighting 6-4 win in a best-of-11-frame quarter-final match of the Rs 12.5 lakh prize-money CCI Snooker Classic organised by the Cricket Club of India on Friday. In the semi-finals, defending champion Advani, will meet Bombay Gymkhana’s Laxman Rawat.

