England’s Harry Kane (left) and Jude Bellingham celebrate after the former scores team’s second goal against Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on Sunday. PIcs/AFP

Gareth Southgate said Sunday that he didn’t feel ready for Euro elimination after Jude Bellingham’s late heroics kept his team in the competition by the skin of their teeth.

England were a goal down to Slovakia and on the verge of an embarrassing last-16 exit when Bellingham saved Southgate and his team-mates with a superb bicycle kick in the final seconds.

England’s Jude Bellingham scores from an overhead kick against Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on Sunday

Harry Kane then popped up early in extra-time with a header to give under-par England a hard-fought victory. “We knew that one goal would change the whole atmosphere in the ground. I believed that we could get that goal but I didn’t think it would be as late as it was,” Southgate said.

“It was a night where I wasn’t prepared, I wasn’t ready to go home and clearly the players felt the same,” he added.

Gareth Southgate

Southgate praised Kane and Bellingham, who have scored all four of England’s goals, for winning the match despite showing clear signs of exhaustion. “They’re two players who you could have arguably taken off with fifteen minutes to go, they’re out on their feet physically,” added Southgate. “But that’s what they’re capable of and that’s why we stuck with them,” Southgate said.

Meanwhile, UEFA opened a disciplinary investigation on Monday into a gesture made by Jude Bellingham after his goal. In the aftermath, Bellingham was caught on film mimicking a crotch grab while apparently looking towards the Slovakian bench.

Slovakia coach Calzona proud of his team despite late heartbreak against England

Slovakia coach Francesco Calzona expressed pride in his team on Sunday after they were eliminated from Euro by England in heartbreaking fashion.

The underdogs were seconds away from a shock victory when Jude Bellingham saved England’s blushes with a stunning bicycle kick in stoppage time. Harry Kane then won the last-16 tie with a header early in extra-time. “Pride, absolutely, because we played great against a team that are one of the favourites to win the tournament,” Calzona said.

“My team showed a lot out there. They were great, gave away very little and came close to going through,” the Italian added.

