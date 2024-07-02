Mexico bow out after 0-0 draw with Ecuador

Mexico was initially awarded a penalty kick by referee Mario Alberto Escobar Toca when Ecuador’s Felix Torres took down Mexican forward Guillermo Martinez in the penalty box

Johan Vasquez of Mexico reacts after a 0-0 draw with Ecuador knocks them out of the tournament during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group D match between Mexico and Ecuador at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Pic/AFP

Mexico were eliminated from the Copa America after a 0-0 draw against Ecuador, who advanced to the quarterfinals on Sunday night after avoiding a penalty in stoppage time thanks to a VAR review.

Mexico was initially awarded a penalty kick by referee Mario Alberto Escobar Toca when Ecuador’s Felix Torres took down Mexican forward Guillermo Martinez in the penalty box.

VAR rescinded the penalty because Torres touched the ball and Mexico was awarded a corner kick.

