Mexico bow out after 0-0 draw with Ecuador

Mexico bow out after 0-0 draw with Ecuador

Updated on: 02 July,2024 07:51 AM IST  |  Glendale (USA)
AP , PTI |

Mexico was initially awarded a penalty kick by referee Mario Alberto Escobar Toca when Ecuador’s Felix Torres took down Mexican forward Guillermo Martinez in the penalty box

Mexico bow out after 0-0 draw with Ecuador

Johan Vasquez of Mexico reacts after a 0-0 draw with Ecuador knocks them out of the tournament during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group D match between Mexico and Ecuador at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Pic/AFP

Mexico bow out after 0-0 draw with Ecuador
Mexico were eliminated from the Copa America after a 0-0 draw against Ecuador, who advanced to the quarterfinals on Sunday night after avoiding a penalty in stoppage time thanks to a VAR review.


Also Read: ‘Heartbroken’ Sabalenka withdraws


Mexico was initially awarded a penalty kick by referee Mario Alberto Escobar Toca when Ecuador’s Felix Torres took down Mexican forward Guillermo Martinez in the penalty box. 


VAR rescinded the penalty because Torres touched the ball and Mexico was awarded a corner kick.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

