Messi-less Argentina beat Peru thanks to Martinez brace

Martinez was embraced by teammates afterward, then went to hug Messi, who was standing near Argentina’s bench. “I went to hug Leo for everything he means to us,” Martinez said.

Lautaro Martinez after scoring his second goal against Peru in Miami on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Lautaro Martinez scored twice and Argentina, playing without injured Lionel Messi, wrapped up Copa America group play with a 2-0 win over Peru. A nicely placed through ball from Angel Di Maria led to Martinez’s first goal in the 47th minute.

Martinez doubled Argentina’s lead in the 86th minute and now has a tournament-leading four goals. “Every time I wear this shirt I enjoy it,” Martinez said. Messi did not play as he nurses a leg injury suffered in Argentina’s 1-0 victory over Chile on Tuesday that clinched a quarter-final berth for the defending champions.

