Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Heartbroken Sabalenka withdraws

‘Heartbroken’ Sabalenka withdraws

Updated on: 02 July,2024 07:49 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

“Heartbroken to have to tell you all that I won’t be able to play The Championships this year,” 26-year-old Sabalenka wrote on X

‘Heartbroken’ Sabalenka withdraws

Aryna Sabalenka

Australian Open champion and world number three Aryna Sabalenka said on Monday she was “heartbroken” to have withdrawn from Wimbledon due to a shoulder injury. “Heartbroken to have to tell you all that I won’t be able to play The Championships this year,” 26-year-old Sabalenka wrote on X. 


Also Read: India deaf team win bilateral T20 series against England


“I tried everything to get myself ready but unfortunately my shoulder is not cooperating. This tournament means so much to me and I promise I’ll be back stronger than ever next year,” she further wrote. 


Sabalenka is replaced in the draw by Russian lucky loser Erika Andreeva, who will face American qualifier Emina Bektas in the first round. Sabalenka had hinted at the weekend that she may be forced to pull out after suffering the injury at the recent Berlin tournament. 

