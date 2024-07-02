Breaking News
Mumbai: Two killed after their bike falls off bridge in Goregaon
Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab wins from Mumbai Graduates seat
Mumbai: BMC completes Barfiwala flyover integration with Gokhale flyover
Two booked for manhandling woman PSI, other cops in Bhiwandi
Maharashtra: Man dies four days after consuming poison at work place in Thane
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > India deaf team win bilateral T20 series against England

India deaf team win bilateral T20 series against England

Updated on: 02 July,2024 07:47 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Electing to bowl, India restricted England to 164-4 and then chased down the target with four balls to spare, riding on half-centuries by Abhishek Singh (68) and Umar Ashraf (56)

India deaf team win bilateral T20 series against England

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
India deaf team win bilateral T20 series against England
x
00:00

The Indian deaf cricket team defeated hosts England by six wickets in the seventh and final T20 to claim the series 5-2 in Leicester.


Electing to bowl, India restricted England to 164-4 and then chased down the target with four balls to spare, riding on half-centuries by Abhishek Singh (68) and Umar Ashraf (56).


Also Read: Neeraj Chopra likely to be out of Paris Diamond League


India did not have the best of starts to their chase, losing the first three wickets for only 46 runs. But Abhishek and Ashraf shared a 95-run partnership to rebuild the innings and took the side over the line.

Sai Akash bagged the Player of the Series honour.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

t20 india england cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK