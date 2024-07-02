India deaf team win bilateral T20 series against England

Electing to bowl, India restricted England to 164-4 and then chased down the target with four balls to spare, riding on half-centuries by Abhishek Singh (68) and Umar Ashraf (56)

The Indian deaf cricket team defeated hosts England by six wickets in the seventh and final T20 to claim the series 5-2 in Leicester.

Electing to bowl, India restricted England to 164-4 and then chased down the target with four balls to spare, riding on half-centuries by Abhishek Singh (68) and Umar Ashraf (56).

India did not have the best of starts to their chase, losing the first three wickets for only 46 runs. But Abhishek and Ashraf shared a 95-run partnership to rebuild the innings and took the side over the line.

Sai Akash bagged the Player of the Series honour.

