Neeraj Chopra likely to be out of Paris Diamond League

Updated on: 02 July,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Neeraj Chopra

Olympic and world champion javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra has opted out of this Sunday’s Paris Diamond League, citing the adductor niggle that has been troubling him for the past couple of months, according to a report.


Speaking to ESPN, Chopra said he is focussing on training and strengthening his blocking leg. “I need to strengthen my blocking leg when I throw because that’s when my groin gets pulled. We’re working on that to see how we can reduce the impact on the groin and control the pressure on it,” he said, explaining the issue for which he will consult “different doctors” after the Paris Games.


“I could have competed in more events for sure and that was the plan. But I have realised that my health is paramount, that comes first. Even if I feel the slightest discomfort or like I am pushing myself too much in training, I’ve learnt to pause for a bit,” he added.

Neeraj Chopra athletics sports news sports Sports Update

