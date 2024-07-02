“I could have competed in more events for sure and that was the plan. But I have realised that my health is paramount, that comes first. Even if I feel the slightest discomfort or like I am pushing myself too much in training, I’ve learnt to pause for a bit,” he added

Neeraj Chopra

Listen to this article Neeraj Chopra likely to be out of Paris Diamond League x 00:00

Olympic and world champion javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra has opted out of this Sunday’s Paris Diamond League, citing the adductor niggle that has been troubling him for the past couple of months, according to a report.

Also Read: Chess: Viswanathan Anand wins Leon Masters for the 10th time

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to ESPN, Chopra said he is focussing on training and strengthening his blocking leg. “I need to strengthen my blocking leg when I throw because that’s when my groin gets pulled. We’re working on that to see how we can reduce the impact on the groin and control the pressure on it,” he said, explaining the issue for which he will consult “different doctors” after the Paris Games.

“I could have competed in more events for sure and that was the plan. But I have realised that my health is paramount, that comes first. Even if I feel the slightest discomfort or like I am pushing myself too much in training, I’ve learnt to pause for a bit,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever