Pele’s health improves, but stays in hospital

Pele has been in hospital since Nov. 29 and doctors said they still don’t know when he will be discharged

Pele. Pic/AFP

Pele is doing better after having been hospitalised to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19, doctors at the Albert Einstein hospital said Monday.

Pele has been in hospital since Nov. 29 and doctors said they still don’t know when he will be discharged. He is “conscious and has stable vital signs,” a statement from the hospital said.

Pele, the only player to win three World Cups, is also undergoing chemotherapy. His daughter Kely Nascimento, who lives in the US, posted on social media Monday several photos from her father’s hospital. In one of them she is holding her father’s hand, with the message, “I arrived.”

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Players dedicate win to ailing Pele

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever