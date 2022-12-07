×
FIFA World Cup 2022: Players dedicate win to ailing Pele

Updated on: 07 December,2022 07:51 AM IST  |  Doha
Pele. Pic/AFP


Brazil’s players paid tribute to legend Pele, who is receiving hospital treatment in Sao Paulo due to his ailing health, after sauntering to a 4-1 World Cup victory over South Korea. 


Following Monday’s last-16 match at Stadium 974 in Doha, the players unfurled a huge banner to the 82-year-old, widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. 



“It’s hard to talk about what Pele is going through right now but I wish him all the best. I hope he will be back in good health as soon as possible and that we could have at least comforted him with the victory,” Neymar told Globo.


