Brazil great Pele urges Neymar to ‘keep inspiring us’

Neymar signalled he could be ready to quit international football on Friday after Brazil suffered an agonising quarter-final exit in Doha. “I am not closing any doors on the national team, but I am also not guaranteeing 100 per cent that I will return,” said Neymar, who left the field in tears following the penalty shootout loss

A tearful Neymar is consoled by Brazil defender Dani Alves. Pic/AFP

Football great Pele urged Neymar to “keep inspiring us” on Saturday after the Brazil forward dropped a retirement hint following his team’s shock World Cup defeat to Croatia.

Neymar signalled he could be ready to quit international football on Friday after Brazil suffered an agonising quarter-final exit in Doha. “I am not closing any doors on the national team, but I am also not guaranteeing 100 per cent that I will return,” said Neymar, who left the field in tears following the penalty shootout loss.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup: It feels like a nightmare, says Brazil's Neymar after loss to Croatia in QFs

Pele, 82, said in a message on Instagram that he hoped the superstar forward would carry on playing. “You know, as I do, that no number is greater than the joy of representing our country,” Pele wrote on Instagram. “I’m 82 years old, and after all this time, I hope I’ve inspired you in some way to get this far...your legacy is far from over. Keep inspiring us. I will continue punching the air with happiness with every goal you score, as I have done in every game I’ve seen you on the pitch.”

Also Read: Happy to see you breaking another one of my records in FIFA WC: Pele to Kylian Mbappe

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever