Pep: Rodri enjoys no ‘elite group’ backing for Ballon

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insisted on Tuesday that Rodri was a worthy winner of the Ballon d’Or, insisting no “elite group” had decided the Man City midfielder should be crowned the world’s best footballer. Rodri, 28 received the trophy after helping City win a fourth consecutive Premier League title and also starring in Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph.

“What can I say?,” said the Spaniard. “First, to congratulate him and all his family and their friends, it’s incredible news for him and for all of us.” Rodri suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in September, ruling him out for the season.

Guardiola added: “Last season, Erling [Haaland] should have won? Yes. Should [eventual winner Lionel] Messi have won? Yes. It doesn’t matter. Should it be Vinicius? Maybe. It’s not an elite group, it’s journalists who vote,” added Guardiola.

