Pep: Rodri enjoys no 'elite group' backing for Ballon

Updated on: 30 October,2024 06:10 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Rodri suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in September, ruling him out for the season

Pep: Rodri enjoys no ‘elite group’ backing for Ballon

Pep Guardiola

Pep: Rodri enjoys no ‘elite group’ backing for Ballon
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insisted on Tuesday that Rodri was a worthy winner of the Ballon d’Or, insisting no “elite group” had decided the Man City midfielder should be crowned the world’s best footballer. Rodri, 28 received the trophy after helping City win a fourth consecutive Premier League title and also starring in Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph. 


“What can I say?,” said the Spaniard. “First, to congratulate him and all his family and their friends, it’s incredible news for him and for all of us.” Rodri suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in September, ruling him out for the season. 


Guardiola added: “Last season, Erling [Haaland] should have won? Yes. Should [eventual winner Lionel] Messi have won? Yes. It doesn’t matter. Should it be Vinicius? Maybe. It’s not an elite group, it’s journalists who vote,” added Guardiola. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

pep guardiola ballon dor football sports news Sports Update

