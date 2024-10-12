Breaking News
Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai; Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel express grief
RSS should introspect whether it agrees with today's 'hybrid' BJP: Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Man held by with cough syrup bottles worth Rs 2.38 lakh
Congress suspends Amravati MLA Sulbha Khodke for 'anti-party activities'
We freed Shiv Sena from those who betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals: CM Shinde
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Peru stun Uruguay 1 0

Peru stun Uruguay 1-0

Updated on: 13 October,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Lima (Peru)
AP , PTI |

Top

The Peruvians rose above last-placed Chile. Uruguay remained third after nine matches, four points behind leader Argentina and one behind second-placed Colombia.

Peru stun Uruguay 1-0

Miguel Araujo

Listen to this article
Peru stun Uruguay 1-0
x
00:00

Peru won its first match in South American World Cup qualifying by beating Uruguay 1-0 on Friday. Miguel Araujo scored the only goal with a header in the 88th minute, and Peru moved out of last place in the South American standings. 


Also Read: Egypt skipper MO Salah released from int’l duty


Peru was winless in eight matches in qualifying, but beat Uruguay in a qualifier for the first time since 2017. The Peruvians rose above last-placed Chile. Uruguay remained third after nine matches, four points behind leader Argentina and one behind second-placed Colombia. 


The first six teams secure a berth in the 2026 World Cup in North America and Mexico. Uruguay wasted opportunities in the first half, with Federico Valverde, Darwin Nunez and Maximiliano Araujo stopped by Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

peru uruguay football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK