Peru stun Uruguay 1-0

The Peruvians rose above last-placed Chile. Uruguay remained third after nine matches, four points behind leader Argentina and one behind second-placed Colombia.

Miguel Araujo

Peru won its first match in South American World Cup qualifying by beating Uruguay 1-0 on Friday. Miguel Araujo scored the only goal with a header in the 88th minute, and Peru moved out of last place in the South American standings.

Peru was winless in eight matches in qualifying, but beat Uruguay in a qualifier for the first time since 2017. The Peruvians rose above last-placed Chile. Uruguay remained third after nine matches, four points behind leader Argentina and one behind second-placed Colombia.

The first six teams secure a berth in the 2026 World Cup in North America and Mexico. Uruguay wasted opportunities in the first half, with Federico Valverde, Darwin Nunez and Maximiliano Araujo stopped by Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.

