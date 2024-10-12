Egypt skipper MO Salah released from int’l duty

Egypt manager Hossam Hassan had told journalists in Cairo on Friday that there were concerns over playing on Mauritania’s artificial turf and injury fears

Mohamed Salah

Egypt captain Mohamed Salah will not play in next week’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Mauritania, club side Liverpool confirmed on Saturday.

The 32-year-old has “been released early from international duty amid the ongoing October break,” Liverpool said. On Friday, Salah scored for Egypt in a 2-0 victory over Mauritania and had been due to play a second fixture against the same opponents on Tuesday.

