Egypt skipper MO Salah released from int’l duty

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Egypt skipper MO Salah released from intl duty

Updated on: 13 October,2024 07:48 AM IST  |  Liverpool
AFP |

Egypt manager Hossam Hassan had told journalists in Cairo on Friday that there were concerns over playing on Mauritania’s artificial turf and injury fears

Mohamed Salah

Egypt captain Mohamed Salah will not play in next week’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Mauritania, club side Liverpool confirmed on Saturday. 


Liverpool veteran Matip hangs up his boots


The 32-year-old has “been released early from international duty amid the ongoing October break,” Liverpool said. On Friday, Salah scored for Egypt in a 2-0 victory over Mauritania and had been due to play a second fixture against the same opponents on Tuesday. 


Egypt manager Hossam Hassan had told journalists in Cairo on Friday that there were concerns over playing on Mauritania’s artificial turf and injury fears. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

