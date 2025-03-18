Breaking News
New India Co-Operative Bank case: Mumbai BJP leader's brother held by EOW
Special court acquits gangster Chhota Rajan in 2011 killing of Dawood Ibrahim’s brother’s driver
Two kill colleague on suspicion of theft in Thane, held
Torres scam: Mumbai Police's EOW files 27,147 pages chargesheet against 8 accused
Govt duty-bound to protect Aurangzeb's tomb, but won't allow his 'mahima mandan': Devendra Fadnavis
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Players have reached their limit Man Utd boss happy with time off

Players have reached their limit: Man Utd boss happy with time off

Updated on: 18 March,2025 08:01 AM IST  |  Leicester
AFP |

Top

United only move up to 13th in the league, but are finally showing signs of improvement under Amorim

Players have reached their limit: Man Utd boss happy with time off

Ruben Amorim

Listen to this article
Players have reached their limit: Man Utd boss happy with time off
x
00:00

Ruben Amorim said his Manchester United players have been stretched to “their limit” despite continuing an upwards trajectory with a comfortable 3-0 win at Leicester on Sunday. 


United have now won all four meetings this season against Leicester, across all competitions.


Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho ended their barren runs in front of goal before the in-form Bruno Fernandes rounded off a fine away victory for the Red Devils.


Also Read: Barcelona rally late to beat Atletico Madrid 4-2

United only move up to 13th in the league, but are finally showing signs of improvement under Amorim.

However, the momentum gained by United from going seven games unbeaten across all competitions might be scuppered due to the imminent international break. 

Nevertheless, Amorim has welcomed the additional recovery time for his injury-ravaged squad.

“It was clear today my players are at the limit. We are going to use this window to rest and recover, it will be good,” said Amorim.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

manchester united Leicester City english premier league football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK