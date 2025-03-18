United only move up to 13th in the league, but are finally showing signs of improvement under Amorim

Ruben Amorim

Listen to this article Players have reached their limit: Man Utd boss happy with time off x 00:00

Ruben Amorim said his Manchester United players have been stretched to “their limit” despite continuing an upwards trajectory with a comfortable 3-0 win at Leicester on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

United have now won all four meetings this season against Leicester, across all competitions.

Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho ended their barren runs in front of goal before the in-form Bruno Fernandes rounded off a fine away victory for the Red Devils.

Also Read: Barcelona rally late to beat Atletico Madrid 4-2

United only move up to 13th in the league, but are finally showing signs of improvement under Amorim.

However, the momentum gained by United from going seven games unbeaten across all competitions might be scuppered due to the imminent international break.

Nevertheless, Amorim has welcomed the additional recovery time for his injury-ravaged squad.

“It was clear today my players are at the limit. We are going to use this window to rest and recover, it will be good,” said Amorim.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever