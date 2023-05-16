Breaking News
Sports News > Football News

Pogba likely to miss end of season due to injury

Updated on: 16 May,2023 08:58 AM IST  |  Rome
AFP |

His club, Juventus, said that he has re-injured his left thigh on Sunday against Cremonese, his first competitive start of the season. 

Paul Pogba. Pic/AFP

Paul Pogba’s injury-blighted season is ending as it started with the French midfielder out for two to three weeks after tests Monday revealed a thigh injury. 


His club, Juventus, said that he has re-injured his left thigh on Sunday against Cremonese, his first competitive start of the season. 



Also Read: Sevilla’s Jose eyes ‘greatest’ success ahead of Juve tie


Examinations on Monday morning at the club’s medical centre “revealed an injury” to the “right femoral muscle of the left thigh,” said Juve on their website.

