His club, Juventus, said that he has re-injured his left thigh on Sunday against Cremonese, his first competitive start of the season.

Paul Pogba. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Pogba likely to miss end of season due to injury x 00:00

Paul Pogba’s injury-blighted season is ending as it started with the French midfielder out for two to three weeks after tests Monday revealed a thigh injury.

His club, Juventus, said that he has re-injured his left thigh on Sunday against Cremonese, his first competitive start of the season.

Also Read: Sevilla’s Jose eyes ‘greatest’ success ahead of Juve tie

Examinations on Monday morning at the club’s medical centre “revealed an injury” to the “right femoral muscle of the left thigh,” said Juve on their website.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever