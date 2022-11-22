×
Breaking News
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: BMC races to vaccinate kids in Govandi, Deonar
Shraddha murder case: With ply-cutter and loud music, Aftab hacked body over four days
Jeff Bezos warns of recession, advises people to avoid expensive purchases
Indonesian quake kills at least 162 and injures hundreds
Shivaji row: Eknath Shinde faction MLA demands Maha guv be shifted out of state
Bihar: Seven students fall unconscious after inhaling toxic gas
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Qatar felt supported despite fan exodus in World Cup opener Coach Felix Sanchez

Qatar felt supported despite fan exodus in World Cup opener: Coach Felix Sanchez

Updated on: 22 November,2022 07:53 AM IST  |  Al Khor (Qatar)
AFP |

Top

“Our nerves betrayed us, we started really badly. The team was not balanced and that hurt us a lot. When you play against a team of this level...you pay for it,” said Sanchez. Qatar next play Senegal in Group A on Friday

Qatar felt supported despite fan exodus in World Cup opener: Coach Felix Sanchez

Felix Sanchez


Qatar coach Felix Sanchez said his team “felt supported” even though thousands of fans left early as the World Cup hosts slumped to a 2-0 defeat against Ecuador in Sunday’s opening game.


Sanchez’s side were punished for a slow start at the Al Bayt Stadium by Enner Valencia’s double. Defeat means Qatar are the first host country in the tournament’s 92-year history to lose their opening game. “We have felt supported,” said Sanchez even though most home supporters left before full-time. “I hope the people at the next game will be more proud. People know that we can give more. The atmosphere was one of great expectation. We are sorry that we could not be part of the party, but we knew that this scenario could happen....We will try to learn.” The scoreline could have been even worse for Qatar. Valencia had an early goal ruled out by VAR for offside before Ecuador eased off after the interval. 



Also read: Field of dreams opens!


“Our nerves betrayed us, we started really badly. The team was not balanced and that hurt us a lot. When you play against a team of this level...you pay for it,” said Sanchez. Qatar next play Senegal in Group A on Friday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
qatar ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 football sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK