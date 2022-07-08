Breaking News
Ramesh nets hat-trick in Maryland FC’s 3-0 win

Updated on: 08 July,2022 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The striker opened the scoring in the 35th minute. In the second half, Singh scored two more goals in the 59th and 64th minute to complete Maryland’s win

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Ramesh Singh scored a hat-trick to help Maryland Football Club register a 3-0 win over IC Sporting Club in a Group A match of the Borivali Football League (BFL) at the St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivali.

The striker opened the scoring in the 35th minute. In the second half, Singh scored two more goals in the 59th and 64th minute to complete Maryland’s win.


